Jane "Bird" Alice (Jacobson) Stokes 1945 - 2020

Jane “Bird” Alice (Jacobson) Stokes, 75, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away quietly with her family by her side on November 22, 2020.

Jane was born July 31, 1945, to Hjalmer and Ida Jacobson in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. She came from a large family of herself and 12 siblings (10 girls and three boys). All of the siblings, including Jane, had unique nicknames that have followed them through life: Jane’s was “Bird." She married Michael in 1973 while they were both living in California, and then moved to Oregon in 1976.

Jane went to hair design school and loved being a hairstylist working with and meeting so many people; she spent many years in this field. She was very creative and had many hobbies to keep her busy, including making beautiful stained glass creations; she loved to sew, making multiple quilts, blankets and clothing; she studied floral design; loved to spend time in the garden; her work in painting both watercolors and acrylic paints were just beautiful; she loved collecting antique dolls; she refinished many pieces of antique furniture; her chocolate/fudge brownies were the grandchildren’s favorite, and she made the most delicious pineapple/ham gravy; it was a must have at holiday dinners. When it came time for a road trip, she was ready to go, be it a garage sale, a night at the casino or a trip to Mount Rushmore, she loved to get out and go.

She loved all these things and more, but was most passionate about her family. Jane was a devoted and loving wife, mother, friend and grandmother. The love she held for her children (“her boys”) was unconditional, even through the heartaches. Jane thought about her grandchildren day and night and would do anything for them; she loved them completely, in a way nobody could ever understand.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael Stokes; four sisters, Vivian Cabral, Viola Jacobson, Donna Austen and Sandra Huebsch; two brothers, Gerold Jacobson and Duvane Jacobson; three sons, Shawn Stokes (Trisha), Jarad Stokes (Sally) and Justin Stokes; three grandchildren, Stasha Galarza (Travis), Sydney Stokes and Jacob Stokes.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Velma Sleen, Verda Baker and Marion Mockey; twin sister, Judy Madison, and Barbara Esparza; and one brother, Alton (Tony) Jacobson.

A memorial service and reception will be held in the spring or early summer of 2021, as conditions allow. Jane will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.