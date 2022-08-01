James Robert "Bob" Trent 1928 - 2022

Born in 1928 in McMinnville, Oregon, to Walter Lee and Naomi Gertrude Trent, Bob Trent went home to be with his beloved wife, parents, grandparents, son, daughter and other family members on August 1, 2022. A man beloved by all, his early years were spent on the family dairy farm in McMinnville and attending school. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, serving three years and receiving an honorable discharge. In 1949, he met the love of his life, Marjory Agnes Young, and they married later that year; a marriage that lasted just shy of 70 years.

After his military service, Bob worked as a meat cutter before becoming a route salesman for Franz Bakery. He co-owned a grocery store before rejoining Franz in management. Pursuing their business interests, Bob and Marge opened a very successful restaurant on the Oregon coast. In the latter part of his career, Bob was a general manager for Dutch Girl Ice Cream and then Darigold in Eugene.

When not working, Bob loved to spend time at his ranch, hunting upland game and waterfowl. His final years were spent in Meridian, Idaho.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marge; son, Rollin Lee “Lonny” (Gloria) Trent; and daughter, Marceline Kay Trent. He is survived by his son, Robert “Scott” (Lauren) Trent; and daughter, Patricia Lea “Patty” Trent; six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned at 11 a.m. September 16, at Touchmark at Meadow Lake, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane, Meridian, Idaho.