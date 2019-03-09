James Richard Commerford - 1958 - 2019

James Richard "Jim" Commerford was born January 13, 1954, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Steve and Betty Commerford of Grand Ronde, Oregon. He was the third child of what would become a four-child family.

Jim attended grade school in Grand Ronde, then graduated from Willamina High School in 1972. He took a forestry class his senior year of high school, where his love for the timber industry began. The day after graduation, he began working full time in the woods until 1998, when he went to work at Hampton Lumber as the log yard/truck shop supervisor for 21 years.

Jim dated the love of his life, Meg, his junior year of high school. They reconnected the fall of 1980 and were married on August 21, 1981. Together they raised four daughters in Willamina, Oregon.

Jim served on the Grand Ronde/Willamina Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years, rising to the rank of Captain.

He enjoyed hunting elk and geese with his buddies, and always looked forward to “goose club” days. He also had fond memories of fishing with his brother-in-law, Jack Niemela.

Jim was always a big fan of sports, whether it was playing football and basketball in high school, slow-pitch softball/logging shows/arm wrestling competitions after high school, coaching Little Guy football, or cheering on his daughters at all their sporting events.

He was an avid reader and had a love for all things history-related, WWII particularly. He took pride in restoring a WWII deuce and a half and enjoyed driving it in parades with his family. Many family vacations were to historical landmarks.

Jim passed away peacefully March 9, 2019, surrounded by his wife Meg and his four daughters.

Jim is survived by his wife, Meg; daughters, Jennifer McKnight (Russ Jacobson), Polly Bowman (Stan Zook Jr.), Mindy Rogers (Eric Rogers), and Nikki Commerford (Tyler Luney); grandchildren, Stephen, Kayle, Gracie, Katie and Douglas; sisters, Sandi Niemela and Laura Parren; and brother, Ernie Commerford.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Willamina High School.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Grand Sheramina Food Bank.

