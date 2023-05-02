James Mills 1952 - 2024

James Mills, 72, passed away September 9, 2024.

Born in Fresno, California, in 1952, Jim later moved to Riverside, where he attended Ramona High School. He eventually settled in Yamhill County, Oregon, where he spent much of his life raising a family. In 1973, Jim married Nona, and together they raised two daughters. Although they later divorced, Jim and Nona remained good friends throughout the years. He later relocated to Northern Idaho to be near his youngest daughter and spend time with her children. Jim spent many happy years at Priest River enjoying the outdoors, but eventually grew weary of the long, cold winters. Last winter, he returned to Sheridan, Oregon, where he lived with his daughter until his passing.

A metal fabricator by trade, Jim had a gift for creating inventive items from found materials, always finding practical uses for them around the house. A skilled handyman, he could fix just about anything, but his greatest passion was fishing. After a long day’s work, Jim found peace by the water, casting a line and savoring the quietness of nature. He also took pride in his gardening, finding joy in planting and tending to his garden.

James was preceded in death by his father, Dave; and mother, Betty. He is survived by his sister, Cynthia; his daughters, Jaime (Robert) and Cassandra (Ryan); and his grandchildren, Justin (Chauntae), Caleb (Sam), Kaitlyn, Angela, and Samantha. He also leaves behind his great-granddaughter, Harlow James.

In lieu of a funeral, James's family asks that you honor his memory by spending time fishing with your loved ones or by donating to the Union Gospel Mission, a cause close to his heart.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.