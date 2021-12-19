James "Jim" H. Earl 1942 - 2021

James “Jim” H. Earl was born May 16, 1942, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Clyde and Alice Earl. He would go on to marry Margery E. Earl on December 9, 1962. Jim passed away with loved ones at his side on December 19, 2021.

Jim served his country as a Seabee in the Navy from the years 1960 to 1966, stationed out of Point Mugu, California, and would go on to serve in the Philippines during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, Jim began what would be a lifelong career and hobby of welding. He would join the company Rol-Away for 30+ years, where he would eventually become shop manager before retiring. Jim also took on commercial fishing jobs on his dory boat, fishing with his sons out of Pacific City, Oregon.

Upon retirement, Jim was known for his boat building for friends and clients. He spent summers in Alaska with his wife Margery, and her brother, where he was able to enjoy his favorite hobby: fishing. In his community, he was known as the man who was quick with a joke and someone who was there if you needed him.

Jim was preceded in death by his father and wife. He is survived by his mother; his sister and brother-in law; his two sons; and three grandchildren.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville.