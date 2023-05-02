James Hale Culbert 1953 - 2024

James Hale Culbert died November 30, 2024, in Portland, Oregon. He was 71. He was born in 1953 to Walter Maurice and Mary Lois (Keiser) Culbert in San Antonio, Texas.

Jim was raised in South Jersey, graduated in 1975 from Syracuse University, then joined the Peace Corps in Guatemala, helping with reforestation, soil conservation, and fruit culture. He married Kathleen Mahoney in 1982. He worked for the National Parks Service in Philadelphia, then transferred to the Forest Service. This career included work in New Mexico, Southeast Alaska, Commonwealth Forester of the Northern Mariana Islands, Northern California, and the Washington office.

He retired in 2009, when he and Kathleen moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Retirement kept Jim busy with community volunteer activities, including Miller Woods, the library, refereeing soccer, serving on the Yamhill County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and playing handbells for several local church ensembles. He traveled to 50 states, 40 Highpoints, three U.S. possessions, and several other countries. His hobbies included promoting Northwest native plants, home gardening, reading science fiction, and working with several genealogy websites while uncovering family history.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathleen; three daughters, Clarissa, Loralee (Raymond), and Annalisa (Ian); eight grandchildren; a brother, Dan (Miriam); a sister, Liz (Mark) Stay; plus five nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at the First Presbyterian Church, McMinnville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.