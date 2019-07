James Forest Clawer - 1945 - 2019

Born in 1945 in Port Angeles, Washington, Jim spent most of his adult life in California, where he met his wife, Cheryl. After raising their three daughters, Jim and Cheryl moved to Oregon in 1991. Diagnosed in September of 2018, he succumbed to cancer. He is survived by his wife, daughters, and multiple grandchildren. To say that James will be greatly missed is a vast understatement.