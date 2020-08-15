James D. Rieskamp 1943 - 2020

James D. Rieskamp (JD), 77, of Shelton, Washington, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, with family by his side.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Becky; and his parents, James E. Rieskamp and Luella Rieskamp. He will be dearly missed by all. He is survived by his two daughters, Wendy Rieskamp of McMinnville, Oregon, and Natalie Mckinney(Dan) of Yamhill, Oregon; a brother, Wayne Rieskamp (Maryjane) of Lebanon, Oregon; granddaughters, Katie Davis (AJ) and Tara Milton(Josh); as well as six great-grandchildren.

JD was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

JD was born in West Plains, Missouri. His early years were spent on the family farm before moving to McMinnville, where he grew up and went to school. His later years were spent working on dairy farms and at Simpson Plywood in Shelton, Washington, from which he retired. JD loved gardening during his retirement years and was known for always having the greenest lawn and the most beautiful flowers in the neighborhood.

A private service will be held at a later date.