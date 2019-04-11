James Clinton "Clint" Caldwell - 1932 - 2019

Clint Caldwell entered his heavenly home on April 11, 2019. He passed peacefully and was surrounded by family at his home. Born April 5, 1932, in Perryton, Texas, he was the oldest of six children to James Clinton and Anna Pearl Caldwell.

Clint married Geneva Peterson on September 14, 1954, in Perryton, shortly after he returned from service in the Korean War. They lived in South Dakota, Kansas, and Spearman, Texas, until they settled in Carlton, Oregon, in 1966, where they purchased a small farm east of town in 1972. They had three daughters, Sharon, LuAnn and Sandy.

At the age of 14, Clint began working in the construction industry. In 1978, he started his own business, Clint Caldwell Construction, and then Grade Line Construction, Inc. in 1997, serving Yamhill County. He was known as a hard worker and great provider for his family. He retired in 2015.

Clint was a spiritual and patriotic man who believed in God, family and country. He honorably served his country for eight years in the Army, Army Reserve and the Korean War. He was a mentor to all of his family, who deeply respected and loved him. As a member of the Carlton Assembly of God Church, he served on the church board for many years. He enjoyed studying the Bible and preparing for Sunday school classes, and was a faithful member of Gideons International.

Clint was preceded in death by his parents, James Clinton Caldwell and Anna Pearl Caldwell; and brother, Leon Caldwell. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Geneva Caldwell; daughters, Sharon Caldwell (and Mark), LuAnn Quillen (and Mike) and Sandy Feston (and D’Van); grandchildren, Chrissy, Clinton James, Jennifer, David, Jessica, Gina and KaLynn; great-grandchildren, Kaia, Keira, Ty, Alex and Syrina; sisters, Arlene Malloy, Marella Taylor and Marilyn Fink; and brother, Dennis Caldwell.

There will be a viewing from noon to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Christian Gospel Assemblies, 14000 OR-240, Newberg, OR 97132. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clint's memory may be made to Gideons International, www.gideons.org/donate. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.