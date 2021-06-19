James Benjamin Collins Jr. 1935 - 2021

James Benjamin Collins Jr., whom most knew as “Grandpa," passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, in his home where he lived out the last of his days surrounded by those he loved. He was born July 3, 1935, to Arzella Lelia Heath and James Benjamin Collins Sr. in Corryton, Tennessee. Before James became a successful contractor in the late 1960s, he worked numerous types of jobs, including rock driller for a mining company, dairy farmer, logger, commercial fisherman, and then learned the construction trade in Chicago, where he found his passion for building. James started his own company in the early 1970s and incorporated as James B. Collins Construction, Inc., also known as JBC Construction, on January 7, 1977. James was respected as an honest man with integrity and had earned a reputation for his great work ethic. His favorite hobbies included competition shooting, hunting, fishing and gardening.

James met his lovely wife, Ora B. Collins, in Knoxville, Tennessee. They began their life in Tennessee and made multiple moves to several states before settling in Sheridan, Oregon, to raise their family. They enjoyed 64 loving years as partners and best friends to sadly come to an end when Ora passed away at home, surrounded by family, as James held her hand.

James was preceded in death by his fishing buddy and loving wife, Ora B. Collins; and their three children, James David Collins Sr., Steven J. Kelly Collins, and Betty Jane Collins.

James, aka “Grandpa,” is survived by his six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, at Unionvale Church. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.