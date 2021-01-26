James Albert Stuart 1953 - 2021

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, James Albert Stuart passed away unexpectedly at the age of 67.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Freda Haggstrom; his father, Robert Stuart; his step-father, Nels Kuust; and his granddaughter, Stella. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy; daughter, Heather Dawn; granddaughter, Hadden James; sister, Kathy Carl; nieces, Kari, Kim and Amy; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Jim was born April 26, 1953, in Portland, Oregon. He attended Yamhill School District at YC and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1971. Jim served in the Navy, as a Seabee, from 1971 to 1975. It was an important time in his life, forming life-long friendships.

Jim’s passion was riding his Harley. He thoroughly enjoyed woodworking and art. He loved animals and had a big green thumb. Jim was an avid fisherman and known for his big smile and storytelling. He had a great sense of humor and never held a grudge. Jim would befriend strangers with his friendly conversation. As his good friend David says, “No stranger ever went un-accosted.”

His Celebration of Life is scheduled for April 24, dependent upon pandemic restrictions. Details to be announced closer to the date. Jim will be missed by all.

For event details, submit your contact information to moonstar77fairyfly@gmail.com