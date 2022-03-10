James A. "Jim" Duke 1933 - 2022

James A. Duke, of McMinnville, Oregon, died March 10, 2022. He was born April 1, (no foolin’) 1933, in Eatonville, Washington, the son of Arthur Edward Duke and Fay Elizabeth (Williams) Duke. Dr. Duke was reared in western Washington, graduating from Lake Stevens High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He married Lucita June Clark on September 6, 1955.

Dr. Duke received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Linfield College in 1958, and M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Texas Christian University in 1963. After five years of service with NASA at Moffett Field in California, he returned to Linfield College as a faculty member of the Psychology Department, where he taught for 30 years. His life was also defined by over 50 years of “membership” in the beloved community on Peavine Road. He enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities and was intently focused on political affairs. He and Lucita leave a legacy of love, service, acceptance and encouragement of others. He was a member of First Baptist Church of McMinnville and worked with the McMinnville Chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

He is survived by sons, Dennis with his wife Anji, and Jeff with his wife Kathy; four grandchildren; and 9 ½ grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at First Baptist Church. Interment will be private. Jim suggested that memorial contributions be made to the McMinnville Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, or to the Linfield Ploog/Tielman Scholarship Fund for Third World Scholarships.

