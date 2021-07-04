James (Jim) Murray 1939 - 2021

James (Jim) Murray, 81, passed away from brain cancer on July 4, 2021, at his home with family by his side. James was born in McMinnville, Oregon, and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1958. Adored father and loved by all who met him, he was an honest, hard-working, patient man with a heart of gold. He loved his family, fishing, taking walks in the woods and playing cards and dice games. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and, while serving 16 years, met his wife, Carmen, while on leave in Jacksonville, Florida.

They married and moved to Oregon, where they raised five kids and built a house in the apple orchard planted by his grandfather, Don Murray. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carmen; five kids; sister, Ann; brother, Mike; and numerous grandkids. All are invited to the memorial potluck picnic at 11 a.m. Sunday, August 8, at Blue Lake Park in Gresham, Oregon. Call 503-502-7331 for more info.