Jacqueline Hollenback 1931 - 2021

Jacqueline (Jackie) Dawn Hollenback passed away peaceably into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Thanksgiving morning, November 25, 2021.

Jackie was born on March 10, 1931, in San Francisco to Raymond Jackson Freeman and Ellen Rademaker-Freeman. She spent 13 years of her childhood in San Francisco. She told us she had good strong legs from walking the hills in San Francisco. As a young girl, she remembers watching the Golden Gate Bridge being built. At age 13, the family moved to Caruthers, California, and then to Chico, California, where she attended high school, graduating in 1949.

She met the love of her life, a handsome sailor named Roy Hollenback Jr. They were married November 18, 1949, in Caruthers. They lived in several places in Central California and the Bay Area, then moved in 1975 to McMinnville, Oregon. They were happily married for 55 years until Roy’s passing in 2004.

Jackie received her associate degree in 1987. She excelled in literature and writing. She was a freelance writer, having gotten pieces of work published and writing a book on the life of our grandmother, Esther Hollenback.

Jackie was an excellent piano player, having taught herself how to play at a young age. She played piano and organ in several churches over the years. She also taught piano lessons.

Jackie was very involved in church activities, especially children’s ministry. She taught Sunday school for many years. Her young students loved her, as she did her own puppet shows with her own puppets. She was also involved in the Child Evangelism Fellowship teaching Good News Clubs for many years. Teaching children about Jesus was her passion.

Jackie was loved and adored by her family and many friends. Her beautiful smile would light up the room. She gave the best hugs. She was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her home of many years in McMinnville was the family “hub” where many, many, wonderful memories were made. She loved with her whole heart and treated everyone as family. She lived by her faith, trusting God each day and was the best example to all of us.

Everyone came to her when they needed encouragement or advice. She read her Bible every day, so she was well-versed in Scripture and would give you just the perfect verse you needed to hear. Her love for the Lord Jesus was evident to all who knew her. We were truly blessed to have had her for our mother and grandmother.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hollenback Jr. Jackie is survived by her sister, Barbara Tingley of Elk Grove, California; her five children, Steve Hollenback of McMinnville, Jan (Bill) Lougher of Prineville, Oregon, Mirni Redl of McMinnville, Royal Holllenback of Culver, Oregon, and Joel (Adria) Hollenback of Tualatin, Oregon; grandchildren, Aaron Lougher of Prineville, Aisha Redl-Sherwood of McMinnville, Zachary Hollenback of McMinnville, Korah, Braydon and Ariah, all of Tualatin; great-grandchildren, Ali Redl of McMinnville, Taylee Redl of Canby, Oregon, and Serenity Redl of McMinnville; and great-great-grandchild, Jaiden Rain Redl-Workman of Canby.

A Celebration of Life will be held in March of 2022, with date, time and place announced a few weeks prior in the News-Register. All family and friends are invited.

Special thanks to Elva’s Place for their wonderful loving care of our mother, and to Providence Hospice.



