Jacqueline Amiel Chavez 1979 - 2020

Jacqueline Amiel Chavez died January 22, 2020, with her family by her side, in Tigard, Oregon. She passed at the young age of 40, from metastatic gastric cancer.

Jacqueline was born February 9, 1979, in Hollywood, California. In September of 1989, her family moved from California and settled in McMinnville, Oregon. She graduated from McMinnville High School in 1997. She then went on to pursue her undergraduate education at the University of Oregon. She completed her Bachelor's of Nursing degree at Linfield College in 2002. She was an exceptional surgical OR nurse at OHSU, where she was employed for 17 years, and touched the lives of so many patients and colleagues with her contagious laughter and witty sense of humor.

She married the love of her life, Fernando Chavez, on November 3, 2007, in a lavish destination wedding in Mazatlan, Mexico. They have two beautiful children, ages 8 and 5. Her daughter, Olivia Christine, was born October 25, 2011. Her son, Benjamin Jax, was born April 17, 2014. She dedicated her life to Jesus on April 21, 2019. She was grateful to Him for getting her through and always being there to help her find comfort and peace.

She is survived by her loving husband and children, as well as her parents, George E. Amiel Sr. and Christine Amiel; her brother, George Amiel Jr., and his children, Crystal Eaddy and Justin Amiel; her sister, Suzette Mendoza, and her children, Brittney Cordero, Daniel Saucedo, Darrien Saucedo and Gabrielle Mendoza.

Jacqueline loved spending time with her family and leaves them with lasting memories. She is missed and loved by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her raw and unfiltered personality, her brutal honesty, her unfaltering drive, dedication and fearless enthusiasm for life.

Please join family and friends in a Celebration of Life, which will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Tigard Church of God, 15670 S.W. 98th Avenue, Tigard Oregon 97224.

