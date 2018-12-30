Jackie (Jack) Fielder - 1941 - 2018

Jackie (Jack) Fielder, age 77, went to be with his Lord on December 30, 2018, following a short-term illness. Born June 18, 1941, in Bay City, Michigan, to Ernest and Irene Fielder, he was the younger of two children. He served four years in the Army and spent over 30 years in the HVAC industry. He loved motorcycles and any estate/garage sale where he could haggle a good deal. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Della. Surviving children are Gary and Tina; two step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandson. He also left behind his companion of 14 years, Darlene Seley; her two daughters, Carlene and Wendy; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, companion and mentor to all. Special thanks to the staff at Peace Health Southwest. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 8, at Willamette National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Diabetes Foundation.