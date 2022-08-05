Jack Crabtree 1960 - 2022

Jack Crabtree passed away August 5, 2022, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was born July 10, 1960, in Torrance, California, to Jack Crabtree Sr. and Billiejeane Crabtree.

Jack spent his childhood growing up in Southern California alongside his siblings and cousins. The family later moved to Amity, Oregon, where Jack graduated high school. It was here that Jack developed a strong work ethic and a love for Yamhill County.

Most in Yamhill County know Jack as Sheriff Crabtree, a professional, serious, and dedicated law enforcement officer. Some also know him as the McMinnville School District Safety Officer,a role he assumed upon his retirement from the sheriff’s office. A role model to many, Jack Crabtree was also a loving father and grandfather to his sons, Joe and Kenny, and their children, and a wonderful husband to his best friend and the love of his life, Sherri.

The family fondly remembers going on long bike rides, camping trips and many fun family vacations. Jack loved history and tradition and never missed an opportunity to tell a good story or organize a family gathering. Many Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and birthday memories will be cherished by his family, and every time one of those occasions comes around, they will always think of Jack and recount a few of his stories.

Quieter memories include Jack and Sherri going on evening walks around the loop while bowling apples, rides in the country, and day trips to old Oregon towns, and many hours spent working on their property and spending quality time with each other and their children and grandchildren.

Jack’s commitment to his faith, his family and his community informed his decisions and actions throughout his life. He believed his strongest connection to God came through service to others and an abiding respect for the natural world. As with all God’s children, Jack Crabtree was complex yet uncomplicated but, most of all, he was loved.

Jack is survived by his wife, Sherri Crabtree of McMinnville; son Joe (Hayley); and grandchildren, Lawson and Spencer of Sherwood; and son, Kenny, (Kortnie) and granddaughter, Auden, of Salem. He is also survived by his mother, Billiejeane Moore (Al) of McMinnville; brother, Steve (Dawn) of McMinnville; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jack Crabtree Sr.; and his sister, Lynda Jeane Grimmer.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at South Yamhill Cemetery in McMinnville. Condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com.

Donations to the Jack Crabtree Memorial Scholarship can be made by mailing them to McMinnville School District, 800 NE Lafayette Avenue, McMinnville, Oregon 97128. Please make checks out to MSD and note Jack Crabtree Scholarship in the memo.