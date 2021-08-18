Jack 1926-2021 Evelyn 1929-2020 Crumrine

Jack Crumrine passed away August 18, 2021, at the age of 95, following 33 years of retirement in Sisters, Oregon. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Evelyn, age 91, on November 22, 2020.

Jack was born May 24, 1926, in Tillamook, Oregon, to parents Clifford Crumrine and Nellie Blyth Kinney. His family moved to Newberg, Oregon, in 1937, where Jack graduated high school. Evelyn Joslyn was born November 13, 1929, in Eugene, Oregon, to parents Harold Joslyn and Evelyn (Becky) Simmons. Evelyn was raised in Lafayette, Oregon, graduating from Lafayette High School in 1947.

Jack and Evelyn met in a hop field in the summer of 1946. The following year, Jack finalized his Air Force military service while Evelyn completed her senior year of high school. The couple were married June 10, 1947, in Vancouver, Washington. After a honeymoon at Crater Lake, they moved into their first home in Yamhill, Oregon. Both their daughters, Linda in 1952, and Patti in 1958, were born while living in the same house on the road between Yamhill and Carlton. The Crumrines moved to a house in town where they resided for 14 years. In 1974, the family moved to a home on a hill above Yamhill where Jack and Evelyn enjoyed sunsets over the Coast Range until they built their retirement home in Sisters, Oregon.

Jack was a truck driver, beginning his career hauling logs and wood chips for Wolff Trucking of Yamhill, followed by many years of commercial hauling for Haney Truck Line. Prior to retirement he hauled fuel for Peavy Oil of McMinnville. Evelyn began her working career at First National Bank in Yamhill. She later became the long-time compassionate face at the front desk at Yamhill Elementary School, retiring as the District Clerk in 1986. Evelyn also utilized her bookkeeping skills serving as treasurer for the Yamhill Christian Church.

Jack was an avid fly fisherman, passing his skills and love of the outdoors to his daughters, a treasured gift cherished by both. Evelyn followed Jack on his hunting and fishing adventures, enjoying her days relaxing in a boat or beside a stream and cheering on Jack in his goal to catch the “Big One." Their move to Sisters in 1988 provided the perfect “home base” for many blessed retirement days camping on the Metolius River and central Oregon high lakes.

Jack and Evelyn suffered considerable heartache with the loss of their only grandchild, Amber Kaser, in November of 2000, and the passing of their beloved daughter Linda Crume in March of 2020 following her courageous 13-year battle with cancer. They are survived by daughter, Patti Kaser and son-in-law Jeff of Sisters, Oregon. Evelyn is survived by sisters, Dodie Joslyn Ellis of Tualatin, Oregon, and Beverly Joslyn Berrington of Milwaukie, Oregon.