August 28, 2019 Tweet

Ivan Lewis Langley Jr. 1929-2019

Ivan Lewis Langley Jr. passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1929, to Ivan Langley Sr. and Grace LaChance in Grand Ronde, Oregon, the eldest of six children. Ivan was raised in the Grand Ronde area and graduated from Willamina High School. He served in the Korean War in the 1st Cavalry Division of the Army. When he left the service, he continued working in logging and in mills. He worked for Champion Lumber for over 20 years. His final occupation was as custodian at Faulkner Grade School in Sheridan.

Ivan worked hard and enjoyed his off time. He was an avid reader, enjoying science fiction and historical novels. He loved the 'Big Band" era of music. He lived to fish and hunt, collecting many rods, reels and guns. Ivan will be remembered for his wit, charm and his unfailing desire to help all he met.

Ivan is survived by his life partner, Ina Benuche; a brother, John (Trish) LaChance; a daughter, Sheila Langley; three step-children, Sheila McDonald, Susan (Patrick) O'Shea and George (Lesley) Pickar; six grandchildren, Amanda, Jocelyn, Teague (Jen), Keely (Mike), Connor and Joleen; four great-grandchildren, Langley, Elliott, Lucy and Isaiah; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Grand Ronde at the Community Gym on the reservation. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family (www.dallastribute.com).