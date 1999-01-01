Isabel "Chavelita" Garcia 1927 - 2020

Isabel “Chavelita” Garcia was born May 8, 1927, to Tomas Garcia and Josefa Pulido in Victoria, Texas. Isabel and her husband, Francisco Garcia, also of Texas, settled in Oregon in 1965 after traveling with their family doing farm work in various states. Isabel and Francisco had eight children, 27 grandchildren, and several great, great-great, and great-great-great-grandchildren, most of whom make their homes in Yamhill County and the surrounding area. Following Francisco’s death in 1973, Isabel continued to live in Dayton for several years, later moving with her son, Atanacio, to McMinnville, Oregon, where they made their home for many years.

Isabel had an incredible sense of humor and loved to dance, sew and garden. She loved driving with her son Atanacio several times a week to make the rounds visiting her children, always bringing sweets and homemade food. Her delicious tamales were a must-have at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She lovingly labored for days grinding the deliciously prepared meat and rolling dozens and dozens of tamales to take to each of her children and their families.

Isabel was known to spend hours and hours during the summer pulling weeds at her son Erasmo’s house. She said this was her exercise. She would often bring eggs, milk, juice, pop, etc., and her granddaughters recall that somehow she always knew exactly what was needed.

Isabel lived surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her son, Francisco (Susana) and their children, Francisco IV, Noe and Fabian; daughter, Elvira (Juan) and their children, Juan Jr., Sylvia, Ezequiel and Joel; daughter, Rita (Jerry) and her children, Corina, Senaida, Ricardo, Dimas, Rita, Flora and Jennie; daughter, Isabel (Candelario) and their children, Cristina, Gilbert and Alex; son, Atanacio “Tano”; son, Erasmo (Esperanza) and their children, Angela, Crystal and Veronica; son-in-law, Reynaldo (Josefa) and their children, Israel, Priscilla, Rey Jr., Marcos, Monica and Maricela; and grandson, Thomas Garcia Jr. (Stacey) and their children, Gregory, Houston, Forrest and Madison. Isabel was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Garcia Sr.; daughter, Josefa Vigil; son, Nazario Garcia; stepsons, Mateo Garcia and Natividad Garcia; and half-sisters, Maria Garcia and Teresita Sims.

Viewing will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Rosary will follow at 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Due do COVID-19, a private service will be held at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.