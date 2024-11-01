November 1, 2024 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: The value of honesty

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

Honest words refresh the soul. President John F. Kennedy, after some public argument where he was harshly criticized by former president Harry Truman, said, “I guess Truman will apologize for calling me an SOB, and I will apologize for being one.” The Bible has much to say about being honest.

The apostle Peter had learned through painful life experiences the value of honesty. After the arrest of Jesus, Peter stood by a fire warming himself, some distance from where Jesus was being interrogated by the Romans. “…And a servant girl came up to him and said, ‘You also were with Jesus the Galilean.’ But he denied it before all, saying, ‘I do not know what you mean.’” (Matthew 26:69-70, English Standard Version used throughout.) He repeated this lie two more times before he left and wept for his cowardly dishonesty.

After the resurrection of Jesus, Peter forgiven and strengthened by God, proclaimed to a crowd the story of the resurrection of Jesus and the way to salvation. The Jewish leaders had Peter and John arrested and commanded them to stop preaching about Jesus. Peter was honest: “Whether it is right in the sight of God to listen to you rather than to God, you must judge, for we cannot but speak of what we have seen and heard.’” (Acts 4:19-20).

Stephen was one of the seven deacons in the first church. Jealous men lied about him and “…stirred up the people and the elders and the scribes… and seized him and brought him before the council, and they set up false witnesses who said, ‘This man never ceases to speak words against this holy place and the law, for we have heard him say that this Jesus of Nazareth will destroy this place’”. Stephen told the truth about the Jewish establishment: “‘You stiff-necked people, uncircumcised in heart and ears, you always resist the Holy Spirit. As your fathers did, so do you.” (Acts 7:51). The enraged the religious rulers dragged him outside the city and stoned him. As he was dying, Stephen “…called out, ‘Lord Jesus, receive my spirit.’ And falling to his knees he cried out with a loud voice, ‘Lord do not hold this sin against them.’”(Acts 7:59-60).

Peter quoted the book of Psalms in his epistle, “Whoever desires to love life and see good days, let him keep his tongue from evil and his lips from speaking deceit; let him turn away from evil and do good; let him seek peace and pursue it.” (1 Peter 3:10-11).

Some say the story of young George Washington and the cherry tree is a myth. It was first recorded by a biographer of Washington, seven years after his death and could not be verified. Whether it happened or didn’t, it illustrates well his character. George Washington’s father had planted a valuable cherry tree imported from Europe in his orchard and cautioned everyone on the farm to never harm the tree.

The spring it blossomed and was near bearing fruit, the boy Washington received a shiny hatchet and went about the farm chopping whatever he saw. When he came to the precious cherry tree, only a few quick blows sliced completely through the tender trunk. Later, his father was shocked to see the killed cherry tree. He asked everyone who was responsible. When young George walked by, his father asked if he knew what had happened to the tree.

George reportedly replied with difficulty, “I cannot tell a lie, father. I did it with my hatchet.” The elder Washington, though very angry, ordered the lad into the house. Later he said to him, “I am sorry to have lost my cherry tree, but I am glad that you were brave enough to tell me the truth. I would rather have you truthful and brave than to have a whole orchard full of the finest cherry trees. Never forget that, my son.”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).