January 31, 2025 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: The power of doubt

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

It was a dramatic scene. A distraught father came to Jesus with his son terribly afflicted with seizures and attempts at self-destruction. “And they brought the boy to him and when the spirit saw him, immediately it convulsed the boy, and he fell on the ground and rolled about, foaming at the mouth. And Jesus asked his father, ‘How long has this been happening to him?’ And he said, ‘From childhood. And it has often cast him into fire and into water, to destroy him. But if you can do anything, have compassion on us and help us.” (Mark 9: 20-22, English Standard Version used throughout). As the story unfolds, it offers help to anyone who has hope, doubt, or questions.

Hope. All of Judea was talking about this new prophet and worker of miracles. He had calmed a raging sea storm, had walked on the surface of the sea, had cast a demon out of a crazed man who lived in tombs, had fed crowds of thousands with only a few loaves of bread and pieces of fish, and even brought a little girl who had died back to life. The father of the suffering boy had already brought him to the disciples of Jesus, but they were not able to heal him. Now he came to Jesus as his last hope for his son’s healing.

Today actor and professional wrestler John Cena is a source of hope for many. As an ambassador for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he has facilitated more than 650 wishes over his twenty-plus years with the organization, which in 2022 was a Guinness Book world record. He said, “I can’t say enough how cool it is to see the kids so happy, and their families so happy. I truly want to show them that it’s their day.” Hope is still offered all in the Bible: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” (Romans 15:13).

Doubt. Jesus showed his surprise at the man’s statement, “if you can do anything”. He said to the father, “If you can! All things are possible for one who believes.” Then the father acknowledged his doubt. “Immediately the father of the child cried out and said, ‘I believe; help my unbelief!’”(Mark 9:23,24). Difficulties and stress can be overwhelming. King David, himself victim of many attacks and setbacks, wrote: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. (Psalm 46:1).

Questions. Then the father’s question, even shrouded with doubt and uncertainty, released the power of God. Jesus responded by demonstrating the power of God. “… (He) rebuked the unclean spirit, saying to it, ‘You mute and deaf spirit, I command you, come out of him and never enter him again.’ And after crying out and convulsing him terribly, it came out, and the boy was like a corpse, so that most of them said, ‘He is dead.’ But Jesus took him by the hand and lifted him up, and he arose.” (John 9:25-27).

Dr. David Jeremiah wrote of Rosalind Picard, PhD., Professor of Media Arts and Sciences at MIT. In high school, she decided to be an atheist because she believed smart people didn’t need religion. When she baby-sat for a couple, they invited her to their church. This astonished her because she considered them to be intelligent. She didn’t go with them, but did accept their suggestion to read the Bible.

She started in Proverbs and said, “To my surprise, Proverbs was full of wisdom. I had to pause while reading and think.” She read through the entire Bible and ultimately became a believer in God. Her world changed and she said, “I lost nothing of my urge to seek new knowledge. In fact, I felt emboldened to ask even tougher questions about how the world works.”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.)