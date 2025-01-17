Investigating the Bible: Overcoming discrimination
By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR
Jan. 20, 2025, honors Martin Luther King Jr. In one of his sermons he said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” In the Old Testament is a story of racism and how a brave woman and man intervened with God’s help to stop the evil.
Esther was a young Jew who lived in Susa, the city of King Ahasuerus, who ruled over all of Persia and Media, which is now Iran. She …”had a beautiful figure and was lovely to look at…” (Esther 2:7, English Standard Version used throughout). Her parents died and she was adopted by her close relative Mordecai. He and thousands of others were refugees from Israel.
The ten chapters of Esther give the complete account. As the story begins, the rebellious queen of King Ahasuerus was removed, Esther was selected as the new queen, and Mordecai saved the king’s life by relaying to him through Queen Esther details of a treasonous plot.
Haman, a Mede-Persian and the highest court official, became furious when Mordecai refused to bow down before him in the marketplace. He learned Mordecai was a Jew, so he sent an edict throughout the vast empire: On a certain day in the coming weeks people were to “…destroy, to kill, and to annihilate all Jews, young and old, women and children…” (Esther 3:13). When Esther learned of the terrible plan, she bravely decided to take action: “…I will go to the king, though it is against the law, and if I perish, I perish.” (Esther 4:16).
The king graciously received Esther and her invitation for a private banquet with Esther and Haman. The night before the meal, the king couldn’t sleep and was reminded that Mordecai was never rewarded for his action. Haman unwittingly gave the king suggestions for Mordecai’s public honor.
At the banquet, Esther revealed her request: “…’(W)e have been sold, I and my people, to be destroyed, to be killed, and to be annihilated.’” The king is aghast and asked who dared to do this? Esther said, ‘A foe and enemy! This wicked Haman!’” (Esther 7:6). Haman was hung on the gallows he had prepared for Mordecai, who was promoted to second in rank to King Ahasuerus. These events are celebrated by Jews each year in March at the Feast of Purim.
Racism is defeated when people stand up to its evil. Adam Makos wrote in “Devotion”, of pilot Ensign Jesse L. Brown, an African-American aviator. Before Brown was deployed to fight Communists in Korea, he and his buddies went to a bar with their squadron leader, who they called, ‘Dad’, a tough combat veteran. Dad believed what his father had taught him: “The color of a man’s skin makes no more difference than the color of his eyes.” They all sat at the bar and the bartender took the drink orders. When he came to Jesse, he turned to leave without taking his order. Dad said loudly, pointing at Jesse, “Excuse me. You missed this gentleman’s order!”
The bartender explained, “Sir, I apologize, but we don’t serve Negroes.” Dad angrily said, “Either you serve him, or you don’t serve any of us!” The bartender refused again, so Dad got his crew and they marched out. At the door of the bar, Dad turned to all the bar patrons who had noticed the commotion and yelled: “Tomorrow, that young man is leaving to fight the Reds,” gesturing toward Jesse. “And these people won’t even pour him a drink!” Many other sailors sat at the bar and turned angry looks toward the bartender.
Ensign Jesse L. Brown was shot down in Korea. Even though his wingman crash-landed next to him in an attempt to save him, Ensign Brown died and was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and a Purple Heart.
David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.)
Comments
fiddler
Part 1
This column is out of step with people today and I wish it would go away. It is demeaning insulting to women, and the Bible quotes he writes about have been disproved over and over by scholars of the highest caliber, including Bart Ehrman (former chair of religious studies at UNC-Chapel Hill; Dominic Crossan, former Catholic priest and professor at DePaul University, Chicago; and Elaine Pagels, professor of religious studies at Princeton--and that’s just three!
Yet, people don’t want the truth. Isn’t that how the Trump was elected? The majority of people who voted for him had only a high school education; maybe they don’t know how to use search engines? And this is the group that is so easily swayed by emotion -- a blusterer who promises MAGA, which really means Male America’s Great Again. Whites are the minority in this country now, so White boys are worried they’re losing control of the country and domination over women (who out number them, btw).
In a previous post, I mentioned Jonah was swallowed by a great fish (later written as ’whale’) and spent three days and three nights in its belly. So did Hercules. Scholars have written about the parallels between what Jesus said and what Titus said, what Jesus did and what Homer and Virgil wrote about. The Bible is fable, maybe on a par with Aesop.
How is it that people think they’re so intelligent and yet they believe everything in the Bible as truth, the ”word of God” (which is the “word of the Emperor”, each one of whom was voted ’god’ by the Roman senate)?
fiddler
Part 2
There’s hope for your minds. People are waking up to the brain washing that has taken control of their minds for almost 2,000 years: 20,000,000 people have left the church in the last decade (common knowledge).
The White, Christian, male Right wants the Twelve Commandments placed in every classroom. The Constitution guarantees the right to practice one’s own religion, not just the Christian “religion”.
Christian's have ALWAYS forced their views onto others. If it is such a good deal, people would be drawn to Christianity like bees to honey. Put the Beatitudes, which did NOT originate at the Sermon on the Mount, in the classrooms: honey for the bees.
But Christians can’t handle love. They disparage everyone. All I hear is judgment, even though God supposedly said, “Judgment is mine, sayeth the Lord”: they’re going to hell, they’re not following the true religion, we have to convert them to save their souls. They’re speaking for God, the anthropomorphic White man sitting on a throne somewhere in the sky throwing down lightening bolts to strike people dead while saying he loves everyone?
The next four years will show the true colors of the White male Christian right as they struggle for dominance. We already saw it with the over-turning of the abortion law (judgment is mine, sayeth the lord). They’re losing control, so they tighten control over women!
Christianity has had its day. It’s past twilight time. Find something besides an - tale to control your mind, your life and your money.
Lulu
I believe you mean "Vengeance is mine, saith the Lord."
Romans 12:19.
Other than that, I agree with everything you say.
What is this idiotic obsession to orchestrate other peoples' lives?