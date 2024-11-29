November 29, 2024 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: Always give thanks

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

The first Thanksgiving was the meal shared by pilgrims and the Wampanoag Native Americans. President Abraham Lincoln established a national day of Thanksgiving, Oct. 3, 1863, in celebration of the Union Army victory at Gettysburg. Thanksgiving today is mostly about family time, food, football, and wholesome fun.

The Bible has a rich heritage of promoting thankfulness. The apostle Paul gave this command to the church: “…give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (I Thessalonians 5:18, English Standard Version used throughout).

How is it possible, even in bad times, to always be thankful? Here are three actions shown in the Bible which help build a solid foundation of thankfulness.

Befriend godly people. Belief is not a solo effort. Jesus set the pattern by selecting a group of twelve disciples to establish his church and he used a group of 72 disciples, sending … “them on ahead of him, two by two, into every town and place where he himself was about to go.” (Luke 10:1). Paul always traveled with companions. He lists at least 50 beloved friends in his letters to churches.

An American family obtained a visa for a woman who lived in Russia. They expected that, once here and enjoying our abundant luxuries, she wouldn’t leave. But when her visa was about to expire, she began making preparations to return. “How can you go back?” they asked. She replied, “In Russia we believers have very little of your prosperity, but we have each other. We are much better off.”

Enjoy inspiring music. Paul and Silas had arrived in the town of Philippi and they rescued a young slave girl from demon possession. The angry owners of the slave girl incited a mob that beat the two men with rods. Then they threw them bloody and unfed into the local jail. How did they respond?

“About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God and the prisoners were listening to them.” (Acts 16:25).

The ancient Hebrew King David endured much tragedy. His mentor betrayed him and attempted to murder him. His best friend died in battle. One of his newborn sons died. Another of his sons tried to kill him. Yet he would write, “Sing praises to the Lord, O you his saints, and give thanks to his holy name … Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning.” (Psalm 30:4-5, ESV).

Do something good. The story of Paul and Silas in the Philippian prison continued, and during the night “…suddenly there was a great earthquake, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken. And immediately all the doors were opened and everyone’s bonds were unfastened.” (Acts 16:26). The jailer, thinking all had escaped, drew his sword to commit suicide. “But Paul cried with a loud voice, ‘Do not harm yourself, for we are all here.’” (Acts 16:25). Paul saved the life of the man who had mistreated him just hours earlier.

California grants a limited number of permits each year for chain installers, nicknamed “chain monkeys,” to assist drivers on snowy Sierra highways. They can make thousands of dollars during the season. Denny, a friend of mine, had been waiting in line several hours to get a permit, when he finally was next to receive one. The government agent said, “You’re lucky. You are the last one to get a permit this season.” Hearing that, the man behind my friend moaned, “No! It’s my only income for my family!” and then he began to weep. My friend turned to the agent and said, “He can have my place. I have a job. This was extra income for me.” The government worker was dumbfounded. “This has never happened before!” He paused and then said, “Oh, what the heck. It won’t hurt to have one more. You both can have a permit this year.”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.