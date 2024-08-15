Interim chief appointed to embattled fire district

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Ferguson
This is so silly. The district is not "embattled". The Chief by his own admission misused credit cards for fuel. As any reasonable Board of Directors should do, they have brought in an outside investigator to review the situation and determine if they have the whole picture or not. Once the results of that review are completed, then they may or may not take additional action. The objective here should be a thorough and comprehensive review. If the Chief is in the clear, I'm sure he'll cooperate with the investigator. The district is dealing with a personnel issue - period. Those cannot be discussed openly while in process and even some of the findings cannot be discussed. Community members need to chill and await the investigators findings and subsequent board action after that. The facts will determine the proper action to take at the appropriate time.