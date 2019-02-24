Inclement weather closes all Yamhill Valley school districts

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Yamhill Valley through 2 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service Portland office.

As a result, local school districts are closed today.

Snow is expected with rain increasing later Monday evening and then changing over to snow between midnight tonight and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Generally, total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected, but up to six inches on higher hills is possible.

"Be prepared for long delays Monday," the NWS said.

The Wheatland Ferry is closed due to electrical issues caused buy inclement weather conditions.

The McMinnville Senior Center is closed Monday morning due to the weather.

Weather-related college, school and other announcements:

. . . AMITY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed.

. . . CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: All locations opening at 10 a.m. for staff and students.

. . . DAYTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed.

. . . GASTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed. After-school activities cancelled.

. . . GEORGE FOX UNIVERSITY: Newberg, Portland Salem campus open at 10 a.m.

. . . HEAD START OF YAMHILL COUNTY: All centers closed.

. . . McMINNVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed.

. . . NEWBERG SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed. A decision will be made later today regarding evening activities / C.S. LEWIS ACADEMY: Closed.

. . . PERRYDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Two hours late, no preschool and morning buses on snow routes.

. . . PORTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Campuses and centers, including Newberg, are opening at 11 a.m. Campus gates and doors into buildings will open at 10. All events and activities prior to 11 are cancelled. More information can be found at www.pcc.edu.

. . . SHERIDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed.

. . . SPIRIT MOUNTAIN CASINO: Shuttle buses that serve the Portland, Salem and Vancouver, Washington areas will not run today.

. . . WILLAMINA SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed.

. . . YAMHILL-CARLTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed.