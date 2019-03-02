Marcus Larson/News-Register## After receiving the second place trophy, Amity's Tyler Parr kisses the award in celebration. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Amity's Josh Wart jams the ball in the hoop during the Warriors' State Championship title game. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Amity's Michael Duncan is dejected in the closing minutes of the Warriors' loss to De La Salle North Catholic. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Amity teammates Tyler Parr and Michael Duncan console each other after their loss to De La Salle North Catholic.

By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • March 2, 2019

In first finals appearance since '38, Amity finishes runner-up to De La Salle

COOS BAY – Though their magical state tournament run ended in defeat, the Amity Warriors' boys' basketball team still made program history Saturday night in their 58-45 loss to De La Salle North Catholic. With their runner-up finish, the Warriors officially recorded a state finals' appearance for the first time in 81 years.

That historical achievement is his seniors' legacy, said Amity head coach Scott Nelson.

“What do the seniors mean to this team? First time in a championship game in 81 years, that's what they meant to this program,” he said.

“This team believed that they could do it in every game. They fought to the end every time,” noted Nelson.

The Warriors proved competitive against a De La Salle squad which suffered only one loss to an Oregon team during the regular season. In fact, the Knights lone defeat occurred against Class 2A Western Christian, which also won its state championship tonight over Columbia Christian.

Through the initial three quarters, Amity never allowed the Knights to gain a lead larger than eight points. The Warriors hit timely three-pointers and locked down their defense to stem De La Salle's mini-runs.

After Knights' star wing George Sadi opened the title game with a three, Amity forward Tyler Parr answered him with a trey of his own.

When De La Salle went up 11-8, Josh Wart retaliated with score in the paint, and West Streeter followed with a coast-to-coast finish to give Amity its first lead, 12-11.

Wart helped the Warriors close their first half deficit to three with a no-look assist to Streeter, and a possession later, he dropped in a left-handed finger roll.

De La Salle entered the break with a 23-20 lead.

Michael Duncan poured in all 10 of his points in the third quarter. He first canned a wide-open three to gift Amity a 28-27 lead with six minutes left in the period. After a scoring spurt by the Knights, Duncan answered their run with a corner trey.

The senior guard ended the third with a buzzer-beating baseline jumper after Wart collected a defensive rebound and launched an 80-foot pass to the deadly shooter.

Though the Warriors trailed only three entering the final period, De La Salle outscored them 18-8 in the last eight minutes to ultimately capture their second straight state championship.

Wart led Amity with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds, while adding four assists. Duncan (10 points, four rebounds) and Parr (seven points, eight rebounds) also turned in solid outings in their final high school basketball game.