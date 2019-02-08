Idaho resident arrested on Yamhill County warrant

Jason Moore

SANDPOINT, Idaho - An Idaho resident has been arrested on a Yamhill County warrant charging him with four counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Jason Lee Moore, 33, of Sagle, Idaho, located five miles from Sandpoint, was taken into custody and lodged in the Bonner County Jail on $250,000 bail. He waived extradition back to Yamhill County but has not been returned.

"Nothing has been set up yet for a transport on him," said Yamhill County Sheriff's Capt. Rich Geist, the jail commander. "I would expect he will arrive in the next couple of weeks, but I won't comment on dates for safety and security of the transport."

The sodomy charges are Class A felonies and the sex abuse charges Class B felonies. They all are Measure 11 offenses, punishable by mandatory minimum prison sentences.

The grand jury indictment alleges Moore had sexual contact with a male under the age of 12 in mid-May 2016. It's a McMinnville Police Department case.

His only other Yamhill County arrest was in 2016, by McMinnville police, on one count of harassment, a Class B misdemeanor. The charge was dismissed. He was living in Bonners Ferry, Idaho at the time.