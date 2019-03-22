Ida Tead Rushing - 1929 - 2019

Ida Tead (Beach) Rushing was born October 18, 1929, in Washington, Utah, to Christanna and Jack Beach. She lived in California and many places in Oregon. She married Henry D. Rushing on August 31, 1964, in Las Vegas, and settled in Dayton before moving to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1990.

Ida’s hobbies included quilting, crocheting and gardening.

Ida is survived by sons, Everett Bucknell and Ronnie Burgess; daughter, Judy Mayzsak; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Ida entered into rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 22, 2019.

