Ida Mae Bontrager 1927 -2020

Ida Mae Bontrager was born June 20, 1927, in Wisconsin, to Felty and Mary (Miller) Bontrager. She died August 6, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was the third of 11 children growing up in her parents’ Amish (later Mennonite) Christian home. An additional sibling, Catherine, died as an infant. Ida grew up in Wisconsin, North Dakota and Oregon. She moved from Oregon to Virginia around 1949.

Ida married Albert Bontrager (a distant cousin) at the Amish church in Stuarts Draft, Virginia, on Sept. 20, 1950. They have four surviving children: Leroy (Leilani) Bontrager, Toby (Sandi) Bontrager, Tim (Darla) Bontrager, and Kathleen Payne, whom they raised in Virginia, Michigan, Oregon and Canada. One child, Mary Susan, died as an infant.

As a young couple, Ida and Albert became Mennonites. Ida attended elementary schools near Rogers, North Dakota, and in Amity, Oregon. She was a home care worker for various people in Michigan and Oregon. She attended Chemeketa Community College, learning office skills she used at the Mid-Valley Workshop near Amity.

Ida was a member of the Sheridan Mennonite Church; her last home was in the Rock of Ages Nursing care facility. She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandchild, Timothy Bret Bontrager; and these siblings: Malinda Sommers, Henry, aka Bill, Bontrager, Esther Miller, Ella Bontrager, Irvin, aka Ray, Bontrager, and Elmer Bontrager. Her former husband, Albert, preceded her in death on June 19, 2020. Her surviving siblings are Harvey Bontrager, Elva Bontrager, Carol Freeman and Dorothy Eileen Dominquez. She has seven surviving grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She also has many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ida Mae loved to share her faith, singing hymns, cooking and visiting family, especially visiting her grandchildren. Many people enjoyed her delicious homemade goodies. Being a horse trainer's daughter, she loved horses and dogs. She and her siblings enjoyed sharing childhood memories. Private family services will be held to honor Ida.