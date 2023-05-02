Howard named 6A boys soccer Coach of the Year

McMinnville’s Adam Howard has been named the Oregon 6A Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.

“Talented players can make a coach look good,” Howard said subtly in response to the announcement.

But his players are quick to praise their coach for his role in the team’s development.

“There’s not many words you can describe him as a coach other than caring and dedicated,” said junior Abraham Cuevas George. “I could tell that he always believed in us. And the way he would give us information, and the way that we would train, I think it was a perfect style.”

The voting for the award was done by coaches around the state, and compiled by SBLive Oregon.

McMinnville had two players voted into the All-State First Team, senior midfielder Edwin Cuevas George – who was named the Pacific Conference Player of the Year – and senior defender Adan Figueroa Lampke.

Named to the second team was Abraham Cuevas George, senior Danny Reynaga and junior goalkeeper Hipolito Ramirez Monje.

In his four years as head coach, Howard has compiled a record of 38-15-11. After first-round playoff exits in the previous three seasons, he led the team to the third state finals appearance in program history.