Hospital will continue birthing center

Willamette Valley Medical Center has announced it will continue its birthing center, despite the upcoming closure of Valley Women’s Center.

Valley Women’s Center OB-GYNs doctors Brandi Spence and Greg Eppard, along with midwife Erica Koltenuk, CNM, plan to join the Newberg office of Women's Healthcare Associates starting Jan. 1. They eventually will have an office in McMinnville, but will use surgeries at Providence Newberg Hospital for births and surgeries.

[See also: Mac clinic closing, but OB-GYNs will continue serving patients]

WVMC officials announced on their website that McMinnville will continue to have OB-GYN, birth and surgeries.

“The closure of this practice does not translate to any loss of OB-GYN services,” they said. “We remain committed to providing quality OB-GYN care to our community.”

They said they are recruiting additional obstetricians and gynecologists. The first, Dr. Tamme Davis, D.O., will join the McMinnville hospital Dec. 1.

Davis is a board-certified OB-GYN who has more than 20 years of experience. She will initially share office space with Willamette Valley Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine, then move into a new office in the hospital in 2022.

For more information about the hospital, call 503-435-6400.