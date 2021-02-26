February 26, 2021 Tweet

Horses, cats seized in rural Carlton; owner charged

Photos courtesy Yamhill County Sheriff's Office##A few of the forty-eight horses that were seized at a farm in rural Carlton. The 82-year-owner was charged.

A rural Carlton woman has been charged with one count of second-degree animal neglect related to an allegation by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office that she provided inadequate care for 48 horses on her Silver Oaks Saddlebreds farm.

Susan Swango, 82,is scheduled to appear in circuit court on Wednesday, March 24.

The horses were seized and are being cared for by Sound Equine Options, a non-profit horse rescue in Gresham.

Seven cats were also seized by the Oregon Humane Society.

The sheriff's office began developing a case in early February when deputies were informed the farm, located on Northeast Hendricks Road, was without water because service had been shut off for non-payment.

Swanso is no stranger to the sheriff's office. Five months ago, a veterinarian assessed horses on the property, but a lack of evidence prevented a search warrant from being served.

With water unavailable to the property, deputies became concerned that Swango could not provide the horses with minimum care.

Oregon law states animals must be provided with care sufficient to preserve their health and well-being, including adequate and open access to water in a sufficient quantity to satisfy their needs.

Deputies assisted Yamhill County Code Enforcement in the service of a warrant at the property on Friday, Feb. 19.

It was discovered the horses were receiving inadequate food and water. Water was being obtained from a nearby creek but was not sufficient.

Deputies were concerned about the physical condition of the horses.

Swango accepted a donation of two tons of alfalfa hay the following day. However, she refused an offer of 1,000 gallons of water.

Last Tuesday and Wednesday, the sheriff's office Crime Response Team and Special Investigations Unit, assisted by the Oregon Humane Society, served a warrant at the property.

The horses and cats were seized. One horse died after falling while volunteers attempted to guide it into a trailer.

Swango's case is being prosecuted by the District Attorney's Office and animal cruelty DA Jake Kamins.

Sheriff Tim Svenson expressed his appreciation to everyone who participated in the investigation and seizure of the cats and horses.

"While we wear many hats in law enforcement, occasionally we run into situations where true expertise and skills in a particular area are needed," he said. "Sound Equine Options and the Oregon Humane Society’s vast knowledge were instrumental in getting these animals the assistance they need”.

Maintaining this number of horses through the prosecution process is extremely expensive. Sound Equine Options is accepting monetary donations. They can be made through their website at this address: http://soundequineoptions.org/ways-to-help/ .

These 48 horses can be assisted by typing “YCSO” in the “Send an Acknowledgement to” box on the donation information page.