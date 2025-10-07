History center, organization changes name

The new name makes it easier for people to find the museum and organization online, said Heather Farquar, director of the museum. It also sounds less exclusive and conveys the fact that both are open to anyone interested in local history, she said.

The 17-acre complex was known as the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center. A previous museum, in Lafayette, was known as the county museum or county historical museum.

The Yamhill County History Museum at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $5, or free to members.

Farquar said the organization also changed its name to match that of the museum. Previously, it was called the Yamhill County Historical Society.

The organization is open to new members. In addition to overseeing the museum and organizing events such as Farm Fest and Harvest Fest, members meet to listen to history programs, do research and share a newsletter.

For more information, call 503-472-2842 or go to the website, yamhillcountyhistory.org.