Highway 219 crash claims lives of two motorcyclists

A Scio man and Salem woman were killed and three McMinnville residents were injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon south of Newberg on Highway 219 at Champoeg Road NE, according to the Oregon State Police.

H. Steven Sorenson, 78, of Scio and Joanne De May, 77, of Salem, were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

They gave this account:

Shortly before 4:45 p.m., an Acura MDX, operated by Judee Fehsenfeld, 62, of Wilsonville, was southbound on the highway and stopped just south of the Champoeg Road intersection.

Following a brief stop, Fehsenfelt attempted to re-enter the highway and collided with a southbound BMW K16 motorcycle operated by Sorensen. De May was a passenger.

The collision sent the motorcycle out of control into the northbound lane of the highway where it was struck by a northbound Kia Sorrento operated by Traci Holmes, 58, of McMinnville.

Holmes and her two passengers, Marla Robertson, 67, and Beverly Lane, 84, both of McMinnville, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Fehsenfeld was not injured.

The highway was closed for 4 1/2 hours. The OSP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, St. Paul fire department and fire district and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew.