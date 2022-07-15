Highway 18 motorist shot to death; suspect at large

Photo courtesy Oregon State Police##Suspect vehicle in fatal Highway 18 road rage shooting.

A road rage incident led to the deadly shooting of a motorist about 9 p.m. Wednesday west of Grand Ronde on Highway 18.

The victim was identified by the Oregon State Police as Dennis Gerard Anderson, 45, and a passenger in his vehicle was identified as Brandy Dawn Goldsbury, 46, both of Tigard.

The OSP gave this account of the incident:

Troopers responded to the Polk County location on the reported shooting. A preliminary investigation determined the incident was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which Anderson pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass.

The suspect stopped next to Anderson's vehicle, he got out and multiple shots were fired by a passenger in the suspect vehicle which drove off.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. Goldsbury was not injured.

She described the suspect vehicle and the passenger of the vehicle. The description of the car is a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair.

Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. One individual matching the description was detained, interviewed and eventually released.

OSP detectives ask anyone with information about this case to call Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Polk County Major Crimes Team is assisting the OSP.