Highway 18 crash claims one life

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning west of Grand Ronde on Highway 18, according to the Oregon State Police.

The driver and lone occupant has not been identified and the vehicle registration has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding the operator and/or vehicle should contact the OSP Command Central at 1-800-422-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Sgt. Brad Hessel or Senior Trooper Dan Davis.

Troopers and medical personnel responded shortly before 3 a.m. to a report of the crash in Polk County. A preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle, possibly a 2004 Dodge Caravan, was westbound on the highway when it left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The West Valley Fire District, Grand Ronde Police Department and Polk County Sheriff's Office also responded.