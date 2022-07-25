By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • July 25, 2022 Tweet

Heuberger departs Mac girls soccer program

Marcus Larson/News-Register file photo## Anna Heuberger, pictured during a pre-game warmup in 2019, recently left the McMinnville girls soccer program after five years with the club. Heuberger is taking a position with Gladstone High School in the fall.

Anna Heuberger’s five-year tenure with the McMinnville girls soccer program has concluded. Starting this fall, the Grizzlies’ former head coach will take a position with Gladstone High School.

“I had a great experience at Mac,” said Heuberger. “I’m grateful the district gave me an opportunity to coach and teach the past five years.”

Heuberger, who lives in Portland, said she was ready for a change and a shorter commute to work. She’ll teach social studies and lead the Class 4A Gladiators’ varsity girls soccer team.

In five seasons, Heuberger coached the Grizzlies to 25 wins overall and a 14-16-4 mark in conference play. Mac qualified for the state playoffs in 2019 and 2021 under her management.

During the 2021 campaign, Heuberger was pleased to witness her players finish the year strong with wins in three of their last four games. Mac’s triumphs included 3-2 victories over rivals Newberg and Forest Grove.

Beating the 16th-ranked Vikings was one of Heuberger’s favorite moments, adding, “Locking up the second spot in league and beating Forest Grove was huge for us. In my time with Mac, Forest Grove was a big rival and our games were always close. Our 12 seniors were super excited to beat them.”

When she was hired in 2017, Heuberger worked to connect the many youth soccer leagues in Mac to the high school’s program. She credited the many youth coaches as well as Mac jayvee coach Matt Munger for investing in the soccer communities.

Reflecting on her career, Heuberger noted, “I matured a lot coaching there. You have to meet those high schoolers halfway emotionally. Being a part of my players’ lives was very important for me.”

Overall, Heuberger said she enjoyed leading the girls soccer program.