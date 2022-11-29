Hello, Santa!

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Leslie De La Rosa points to the fire truck bearing Santa. Watching are Ella, who joined her family from the crowd, and her daughter Mia De La Rosa, and son Noah. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Linfield exchange student Yudai Hamaski takes a photo of the lit Christmas tree in downtown McMinnville with three of his friends Friday. The foursome braved the rain showers to experience the annual holiday parade and tree lighting festival. Rusty Rae/News-Register##One of several Grinches who visited McMinnville during the annual Downtown Thanksgiving parade. All who attended braved the start of weekend showers Rusty Rae/News-Register##After Santa arrived and the massive Christmas tree was lit, these two had a chance for a visit with Santa under the cover of a pop-up. The two youngsters are (from the left) Greta Garber, 8, and Hope Brockie, 7. The guy in the red suit with the beard in the middle needs no introduction. Rusty Rae/News-Register##These cherubs with wet faces brought holiday cheer to the parade, keeping the umbrellas as float adornments. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Members of the Mac Cheer Club were a part of the McMinnville Thanksgiving Parade. From the left, parent helper Stephanie Rudolph, Mini Team member Evie Rudolph, and Rookie Team member Hunter Herckt, along with the rest of the squad.

Despite rainy weather, crowds turned out Friday to welcome Santa during McMinnvllle's annual holiday parade.

Children and adults alike followed the floats and walkers to City Park afterwards for the lighting of the big tree next to the library.

Musicians, school groups, dancers, businesses and non-profit organizations took part in the parade. The McMinnville Fire Department provided a truck so Santa could arrive in style, escorted by McMinnville Mayor Remy Drabkin.