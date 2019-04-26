Helicopter crashes during training in McMinnville; no one hurt

Submitted photo## A Guimbal Cabri G2 helicopter crashed Friday at the McMinnville Airport. The pilot and passenger escaped injury.

A helicopter crashed at the McMinnville Airport during training exercises about 5 p.m. Friday. Neither the pilot nor the passenger were injured, McMinnville police said.

Police responded to the airport. They said the 2015 Guimbal Cabri G2 helicopter lost power, causing the rotor to hit the ground. The craft ended up on its side just north of the taxiway.

Lars Erik Mehlum, 28, was piloting the helicopter, police said. Andy Stephen Moorhouse, 51, was the passenger.

Precision Aviation Training LLC of McMinnville owns the helicopter.

The FAA and NTSB were contacted for an investigation.