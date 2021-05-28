Helen Mifflin 1927 - 2021

Helen Mifflin passed away May 28, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 94 years old.

She was born May 17, 1927, in Butte, Montana, the only child of Louis and Mary (Tomljenovich) Doshen, who emigrated from Croatia, then known as Austria. She married Ralph C. Mifflin, who died in 1988 after 41 years of marriage. They lived and raised their two children in Seattle. Helen married the Reverend Gerald T. McCray in 1991 in McMinnville at the United Methodist Church, of which she was a longtime member.

Helen had a happy and full life, with travels in many parts of the world, and she will be missed by her many friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Ronald (Cecelia) Mifflin; grandchildren, Ryan, Jeffery and Tracy Jean; daughter, Gail (Lee) Phares; and granddaughter, Holly.

Memorial remembrances may be made to McMinnville Cooperative Ministries (formerly the United Methodist Church), 544 N.E. Second Street, McMinnville OR 97128.

