Health care job fair planned

People interested in health care professions can attend a job fair from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18, at the WorkSource Oregon Yamhill Center, 370 N.E. Norton Lane, McMinnville. Admission is free.

Employers set to be at the fair include Willamette Valley Medical Center, Life Care Center of McMinnville, Frontier Senior Living, Home Instead, Friendsview, Willow Place and Visiting Angels.

WorksSource Yamhill is organizing the event. Representatives said attendees can learn about different roles and positions in health care, talk directly with employers and find out about job openings.

Reservations can be made at www.eventbrite.com/e/mini-health-job-fair-tickets-1981974323555.