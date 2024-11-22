Head-on crash blocks Highway 99W Tuesday

Two drivers escaped serious injury in a head-on crash at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday south of Amity.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to a blocking crash on Highway 99W near Southwest McKee Road, milepost 46. The highway was closed for about two hours.

Troopers investigated and found a red 2004 Mitsubishi, driven by Victor Ramirez, 21, of McMinnville, had been traveling north and was attempting to navigate a curve when the vehicle hydroplaned and went into the oncoming lane. A black 2016 Chevrolet traveling south bound, driven by Cecelia Greene, 19, of Albany, attempted to swerve to avoid the Mitsubishi, according to OSP.

However, the Mitsubishi hit the Chevrolet at an angle, coming to rest on the northbound shoulder. Ramirez was cleared by medics on scene. The Chevrolet came to rest in the northbound ditch. Greene was transported to a hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed to McMinnville.