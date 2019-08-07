'He just wanted to go to jail'

Adrian Delbosque

A McMinnville transient walked into U.S. Bank Tuesday afternoon, demanded money from a teller during a robbery attempt, told the teller to call the police and then waited for McMinnville officers to arrive.

The suspect was identified as convicted felon Adrian Fernando Delbosque, 47. He was charged with one count each of second-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and third-degree theft, a Class C misdemeanor. He was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $152,500 bail pending arraignment Wednesday afternoon in circuit court.

"It's the oddest thing I've ever heard of as far as a bank robbery is concerned," Chief Matt Scales said.

He said officers responded to a report of a "robbery in progress" at the bank, located at 335 N.E. Third St. When they arrived, Delbosque was sitting on the floor, waiting to be taken into custody, which occurred without incident.

Delbosque did not display a weapon or claim to have one, according to Scales.

"By all accounts, he just wanted to go to jail," the chief said. "That's our take. The employees did everything they are trained to do."

Delbosque has an extensive criminal history and is well known to local law enforcement agencies. He has arrest and/or conviction records in Lane, Multnomah, Polk, Umatilla and Yamhill counties and has served prison time in the past.