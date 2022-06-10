Hay Day fun planned

The event will include draft animals demonstrating haying, along with old-fashioned games, children’s activities, vintage equipment displays and other activities. The Second Winds Community Band will play from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Hay Day/Play Day will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, southwest of McMinnville. Admission is $5 per vehicle.

For more information, call the Yamhill County Historical Society at 503-472-2842, or send email to events@yamhillcountyhistory.org.