Hattie Shipley 1923 - 2020

“We lost an amazing woman this month: our grandmother, Hattie Shipley. Those who know her will agree that my comment is an understatement: Those who don’t know her... you missed out!

Grandmother, go with the Lord and rest. "You are the greatest grandmother a kid could ever ask for. You will be deeply missed. Rest easy; enjoy the home the Lord has made for you, and enjoy being with the ones who went before you! We love you with all our hearts and souls.”

Hattie Shipley passed away on the morning of Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was the wife of Forrest (Rusty) Shipley. They shared 61 years of marriage together.

Hattie was born at home, in the northeast countryside of Arkansas, near Marble Falls. She was the daughter of Joseph and Martha Keeland. Shortly after her marriage to Rusty, they moved to Estacada, Oregon. Rusty worked in the logging industry for his father-in-law, while Hattie tended to the home and children. In the late 1950s they relocated to Amity, Oregon, where the children attended school. During the early 1960s, Hattie was employed at Stabler’s Convalescent Home in McMinnville.

During their time in Oregon, they both became avid hunters and fishermen. They loved being in the mountains so much that they should have had a mailbox near the Nestucca River. They spent many wonderful years, with their children and their grandchildren, camping, hunting, and fishing in the Coast Range. During the last few years, she took a few trips to Alaska with her son Larry, and he had to repeatedly stop her from catching more than her limit. Hattie was also well-known in Carlton for her ceramic shop. Many residents of Carlton will remember their time spent in her garage creating their own family memories by making ceramics, enjoying a cup of coffee, and engaging in small talk. Hattie was well-known for her compassion, her love and her caring. She would never say no to anyone. If you knew her, you would know how much she cared.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Maynard Keeland, Leonard Keeland, Lloyd Keeland and Juanita Keeland. She was also preceded by her husband, Rusty; and her daughter, Patricia Perry.

She is survived by her children, Priscilla Cranmer, Larry Shipley and Gary Shipley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She has impacted many lives and will be deeply missed.

A viewing will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, at Baker Creek Community Church. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.