Harry E Chase JR 1941-2022

At the age of 80, Harry passed at home surrounded by family.

He was born in Los Angeles, California, to parents Wilma and Harry Chase Sr.

After high school, he took drafting classes at a community college and then went into the Marines.

Together with his family, he moved to McMinnville Oregon to raise registered Black Angus cattle. He married the love of his life, Janice Noyes, in 1971. Harry worked as a machinist and model maker at A-dec for 28 years. Around his 40th birthday, Harry was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

Harry and Jan were active in the United Methodist Church and later the Covenant Church. He greatly enjoyed woodworking. He built his own house, his own workshop, and numerous other projects. He enjoyed traveling extensively whether in a camper or on a cruise. Some of their far away adventures took them to the Cook Islands, the Caribbean, Europe, and even Israel!

Harry is survived by his wife Jan Chase, his sisters Pamela Jeffs (Robert) and Carol Smith (Curtis), his son, Jeff Chase, and daughter, Penny Luong (Quang) and two grandchildren.

When we feel safe to gather, we plan to have a celebration of life service at the Covenant Church in McMinnville.

Memorial donations can be made in his name to American Diabetes Association, Serenity Hospice, or McMinnville Covenant Church.