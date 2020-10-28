Harold Roger Cozine 1936 - 2020

Harold Roger Cozine passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was 84 years old.

Roger was born in Lodi, California, in 1936. He married Patricia Daugherty in 1956, and they had three children together, Debrah, Harold and Stephen. After Patricia’s passing, Roger spent the rest of his years with Betty Shearing.

He worked as a car salesman in McMinnville from 1973 until he retired. He enjoyed singing karaoke, playing race car games, and spending time with family.

Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Debrah; brothers, Eugene and Paul; and grandson, Jacob. He is survived by his sons, Harold and Stephen; his sisters, Twila and Oramae; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will truly be missed. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.