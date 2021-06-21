Harold Ellsworth Jacobs 1925-2021 Hedwich (Louise) Jacobs 1937-2021

Harold passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on June 21, 2021. He was born in Corning, New York, to Ernest and Esther Jacobs and is survived by his three children, James T. Jacobs, Harold Wallace Jacobs and Juliann E. True; and grandchildren. Harold began his lifelong career as a commercial photographer in the U.S. Navy in 1943. He was a world traveler and enjoyed exploring new places.

Louise passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on July 6, 2021. She was born in Eindhoven, Germany, to Heinz Otto Kurt Pressler and Helena Jacoba (Grinwis) Pressler and immigrated to the U.S. in 1962. Louise is survived by her sister, Hannelore Pressler; her brother, Horst Pressler; two daughters, Estelle Firestone and Claire Bell; and three grandchildren, Jaden, Sofia and Isabel.

Louise loved children and dedicated her life to early childhood education.

Harold and Louise were married July 18, 1992, and lived in Milwaukie, Oregon, until they moved to Sisters, Oregon, where they became extremely involved in the community. In 2011, they moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to be closer to their grandchildren and families. Dedicated grandparents, deeply involved in many community causes and active members of several Native American groups. They were passionate about helping to feed the homeless, Zero waste, sharing music and drumming or playing the native flute with friends. Louise, with the help and support of Harold, spent many hours selling her beautiful knitted crafts at local markets.

We will honor Harold and Louise in a joint Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Youngberg Hill Inn & Winery, 10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Rd. McMinnville OR 97128.

Social hour from noon to 1 p.m. with snacks and refreshments, followed by the ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m.