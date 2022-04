Happy Birthday, Eleanor

Longtime McMinnville resident, Eleanor Plamondon, now residing at 300 N.W. Hillside Pkwy, off West Second St., will be celebrating her 92nd birthday (which is the 19th) from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Guests must check in at the desk in the Traditions building by answering questions regarding COVID exposure, symptoms and have their temperature taken. Masks are required.